CFA francs BCEAO to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert XOF to TWD at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
52.74 twd

1.00000 XOF = 0.05274 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:32
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87111.091190.91191.49651.668220.964618.7739
1 GBP1.1479711.25255104.3641.717931.915071.1073421.5519
1 USD0.91650.798371183.32131.371551.528940.884117.2064
1 INR0.01099970.009581840.012001710.0164610.01834990.01061070.206507

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / New Taiwan Dollar
1 XOF0.05274 TWD
5 XOF0.26372 TWD
10 XOF0.52745 TWD
20 XOF1.05490 TWD
50 XOF2.63725 TWD
100 XOF5.27449 TWD
250 XOF13.18622 TWD
500 XOF26.37245 TWD
1000 XOF52.74490 TWD
2000 XOF105.48980 TWD
5000 XOF263.72450 TWD
10000 XOF527.44900 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 TWD18.95920 XOF
5 TWD94.79600 XOF
10 TWD189.59200 XOF
20 TWD379.18400 XOF
50 TWD947.96000 XOF
100 TWD1895.92000 XOF
250 TWD4739.80000 XOF
500 TWD9479.60000 XOF
1000 TWD18959.20000 XOF
2000 TWD37918.40000 XOF
5000 TWD94796.00000 XOF
10000 TWD189592.00000 XOF