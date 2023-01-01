CFA francs BCEAO to Tunisian dinars today

Convert XOF to TND at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
5.190 tnd

1.00000 XOF = 0.00519 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:32
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Tunisian Dinar
1 XOF0.00519 TND
5 XOF0.02595 TND
10 XOF0.05190 TND
20 XOF0.10380 TND
50 XOF0.25949 TND
100 XOF0.51898 TND
250 XOF1.29745 TND
500 XOF2.59491 TND
1000 XOF5.18981 TND
2000 XOF10.37962 TND
5000 XOF25.94905 TND
10000 XOF51.89810 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 TND192.68500 XOF
5 TND963.42500 XOF
10 TND1926.85000 XOF
20 TND3853.70000 XOF
50 TND9634.25000 XOF
100 TND19268.50000 XOF
250 TND48171.25000 XOF
500 TND96342.50000 XOF
1000 TND192685.00000 XOF
2000 TND385370.00000 XOF
5000 TND963425.00000 XOF
10000 TND1926850.00000 XOF