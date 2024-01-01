CFA francs BCEAO to Tunisian dinars today

Convert XOF to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
5.127 tnd

CFA1.000 XOF = DT0.005127 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:24
Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7921.3710.9361.5059.9491.3591,531.61
1 GBP1.26211.731.1811.89912.5551.7151,932.82
1 CAD0.7290.57810.6831.0987.2570.9911,117.27
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46411.60710.6271.4511,635.99

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Tunisian Dinar
1 XOF0.00513 TND
5 XOF0.02563 TND
10 XOF0.05127 TND
20 XOF0.10253 TND
50 XOF0.25633 TND
100 XOF0.51267 TND
250 XOF1.28167 TND
500 XOF2.56335 TND
1000 XOF5.12669 TND
2000 XOF10.25338 TND
5000 XOF25.63345 TND
10000 XOF51.26690 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 TND195.05800 XOF
5 TND975.29000 XOF
10 TND1,950.58000 XOF
20 TND3,901.16000 XOF
50 TND9,752.90000 XOF
100 TND19,505.80000 XOF
250 TND48,764.50000 XOF
500 TND97,529.00000 XOF
1000 TND195,058.00000 XOF
2000 TND390,116.00000 XOF
5000 TND975,290.00000 XOF
10000 TND1,950,580.00000 XOF