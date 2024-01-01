500 CFA francs BCEAO to Tunisian dinars

Convert XOF to TND at the real exchange rate

500 xof
2.583 tnd

1.00000 XOF = 0.00517 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:55
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Tunisian Dinar
1 XOF0.00517 TND
5 XOF0.02583 TND
10 XOF0.05166 TND
20 XOF0.10332 TND
50 XOF0.25829 TND
100 XOF0.51658 TND
250 XOF1.29146 TND
500 XOF2.58292 TND
1000 XOF5.16585 TND
2000 XOF10.33170 TND
5000 XOF25.82925 TND
10000 XOF51.65850 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 TND193.57900 XOF
5 TND967.89500 XOF
10 TND1935.79000 XOF
20 TND3871.58000 XOF
50 TND9678.95000 XOF
100 TND19357.90000 XOF
250 TND48394.75000 XOF
500 TND96789.50000 XOF
1000 TND193579.00000 XOF
2000 TND387158.00000 XOF
5000 TND967895.00000 XOF
10000 TND1935790.00000 XOF