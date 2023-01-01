CFA francs BCEAO to Saudi riyals today

Convert XOF to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
6.26 sar

1.00000 XOF = 0.00626 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:30
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Saudi Riyal
1 XOF0.00626 SAR
5 XOF0.03132 SAR
10 XOF0.06264 SAR
20 XOF0.12528 SAR
50 XOF0.31320 SAR
100 XOF0.62640 SAR
250 XOF1.56601 SAR
500 XOF3.13203 SAR
1000 XOF6.26405 SAR
2000 XOF12.52810 SAR
5000 XOF31.32025 SAR
10000 XOF62.64050 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SAR159.64100 XOF
5 SAR798.20500 XOF
10 SAR1596.41000 XOF
20 SAR3192.82000 XOF
50 SAR7982.05000 XOF
100 SAR15964.10000 XOF
250 SAR39910.25000 XOF
500 SAR79820.50000 XOF
1000 SAR159641.00000 XOF
2000 SAR319282.00000 XOF
5000 SAR798205.00000 XOF
10000 SAR1596410.00000 XOF