1,000 xof
2.77 nzd

1.00000 XOF = 0.00277 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:29
Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7983081.37130.916551.5288210.1211.34005817.393
1 GBP1.2526511.717761.148111.9150712.67811.678611023.91
1 CAD0.7292350.58215410.6683791.114877.380590.977211596.072
1 EUR1.091050.8711.4961611.6680211.04251.46206891.817

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / New Zealand Dollar
1 XOF0.00277 NZD
5 XOF0.01385 NZD
10 XOF0.02770 NZD
20 XOF0.05540 NZD
50 XOF0.13851 NZD
100 XOF0.27702 NZD
250 XOF0.69255 NZD
500 XOF1.38509 NZD
1000 XOF2.77019 NZD
2000 XOF5.54038 NZD
5000 XOF13.85095 NZD
10000 XOF27.70190 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 NZD360.98600 XOF
5 NZD1804.93000 XOF
10 NZD3609.86000 XOF
20 NZD7219.72000 XOF
50 NZD18049.30000 XOF
100 NZD36098.60000 XOF
250 NZD90246.50000 XOF
500 NZD180493.00000 XOF
1000 NZD360986.00000 XOF
2000 NZD721972.00000 XOF
5000 NZD1804930.00000 XOF
10000 NZD3609860.00000 XOF