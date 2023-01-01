CFA francs BCEAO to Nepalese rupees today

Convert XOF to NPR at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
222.65 npr

1.00000 XOF = 0.22265 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:28
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Nepalese Rupee
1 XOF0.22265 NPR
5 XOF1.11323 NPR
10 XOF2.22647 NPR
20 XOF4.45294 NPR
50 XOF11.13235 NPR
100 XOF22.26470 NPR
250 XOF55.66175 NPR
500 XOF111.32350 NPR
1000 XOF222.64700 NPR
2000 XOF445.29400 NPR
5000 XOF1113.23500 NPR
10000 XOF2226.47000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 NPR4.49141 XOF
5 NPR22.45705 XOF
10 NPR44.91410 XOF
20 NPR89.82820 XOF
50 NPR224.57050 XOF
100 NPR449.14100 XOF
250 NPR1122.85250 XOF
500 NPR2245.70500 XOF
1000 NPR4491.41000 XOF
2000 NPR8982.82000 XOF
5000 NPR22457.05000 XOF
10000 NPR44914.10000 XOF