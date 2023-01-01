CFA francs BCEAO to Norwegian kroner today

Convert XOF to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
17.88 nok

1.00000 XOF = 0.01788 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:29
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Norwegian Krone
1 XOF0.01788 NOK
5 XOF0.08940 NOK
10 XOF0.17879 NOK
20 XOF0.35758 NOK
50 XOF0.89396 NOK
100 XOF1.78792 NOK
250 XOF4.46980 NOK
500 XOF8.93960 NOK
1000 XOF17.87920 NOK
2000 XOF35.75840 NOK
5000 XOF89.39600 NOK
10000 XOF178.79200 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 NOK55.93080 XOF
5 NOK279.65400 XOF
10 NOK559.30800 XOF
20 NOK1118.61600 XOF
50 NOK2796.54000 XOF
100 NOK5593.08000 XOF
250 NOK13982.70000 XOF
500 NOK27965.40000 XOF
1000 NOK55930.80000 XOF
2000 NOK111861.60000 XOF
5000 NOK279654.00000 XOF
10000 NOK559308.00000 XOF