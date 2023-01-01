CFA francs BCEAO to Laotian kips today

Convert XOF to LAK at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
34557.80 lak

1.00000 XOF = 34.55780 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7985311.37150.91671.5291710.1211.3401817.217
1 GBP1.252311.717531.147971.9149812.67451.678211023.4
1 CAD0.7291290.58223210.6683741.114967.379510.977105595.856
1 EUR1.09090.87111.4961711.6681711.0411.46192891.502

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Laotian Kip
1 XOF34.55780 LAK
5 XOF172.78900 LAK
10 XOF345.57800 LAK
20 XOF691.15600 LAK
50 XOF1727.89000 LAK
100 XOF3455.78000 LAK
250 XOF8639.45000 LAK
500 XOF17278.90000 LAK
1000 XOF34557.80000 LAK
2000 XOF69115.60000 LAK
5000 XOF172789.00000 LAK
10000 XOF345578.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 LAK0.02894 XOF
5 LAK0.14469 XOF
10 LAK0.28937 XOF
20 LAK0.57874 XOF
50 LAK1.44685 XOF
100 LAK2.89370 XOF
250 LAK7.23425 XOF
500 LAK14.46850 XOF
1000 LAK28.93700 XOF
2000 LAK57.87400 XOF
5000 LAK144.68500 XOF
10000 LAK289.37000 XOF