CFA francs BCEAO to Cambodian riels today

Convert XOF to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
6,869.31 khr

1.00000 XOF = 6.86931 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Cambodian Riel
1 XOF6.86931 KHR
5 XOF34.34655 KHR
10 XOF68.69310 KHR
20 XOF137.38620 KHR
50 XOF343.46550 KHR
100 XOF686.93100 KHR
250 XOF1717.32750 KHR
500 XOF3434.65500 KHR
1000 XOF6869.31000 KHR
2000 XOF13738.62000 KHR
5000 XOF34346.55000 KHR
10000 XOF68693.10000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 KHR0.14558 XOF
5 KHR0.72788 XOF
10 KHR1.45575 XOF
20 KHR2.91150 XOF
50 KHR7.27875 XOF
100 KHR14.55750 XOF
250 KHR36.39375 XOF
500 KHR72.78750 XOF
1000 KHR145.57500 XOF
2000 KHR291.15000 XOF
5000 KHR727.87500 XOF
10000 KHR1455.75000 XOF