CFA francs BCEAO to Gambian dalasis today

Convert XOF to GMD at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
112.19 gmd

1.00000 XOF = 0.11219 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:24
 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7985631.371750.916751.5297510.12251.34015817.518
1 GBP1.2522511.717771.148171.9156312.67591.67821023.74
1 CAD0.7289960.58214910.6683131.115187.379260.976964595.967
1 EUR1.09080.870951.496311.6686611.04161.46184891.749

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Gambian Dalasi
1 XOF0.11219 GMD
5 XOF0.56096 GMD
10 XOF1.12192 GMD
20 XOF2.24384 GMD
50 XOF5.60960 GMD
100 XOF11.21920 GMD
250 XOF28.04800 GMD
500 XOF56.09600 GMD
1000 XOF112.19200 GMD
2000 XOF224.38400 GMD
5000 XOF560.96000 GMD
10000 XOF1121.92000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 GMD8.91329 XOF
5 GMD44.56645 XOF
10 GMD89.13290 XOF
20 GMD178.26580 XOF
50 GMD445.66450 XOF
100 GMD891.32900 XOF
250 GMD2228.32250 XOF
500 GMD4456.64500 XOF
1000 GMD8913.29000 XOF
2000 GMD17826.58000 XOF
5000 GMD44566.45000 XOF
10000 GMD89132.90000 XOF