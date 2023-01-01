CFA francs BCEAO to Algerian dinars today

Convert XOF to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
223.98 dzd

1.00000 XOF = 0.22398 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Algerian Dinar
1 XOF0.22398 DZD
5 XOF1.11991 DZD
10 XOF2.23982 DZD
20 XOF4.47964 DZD
50 XOF11.19910 DZD
100 XOF22.39820 DZD
250 XOF55.99550 DZD
500 XOF111.99100 DZD
1000 XOF223.98200 DZD
2000 XOF447.96400 DZD
5000 XOF1119.91000 DZD
10000 XOF2239.82000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 DZD4.46465 XOF
5 DZD22.32325 XOF
10 DZD44.64650 XOF
20 DZD89.29300 XOF
50 DZD223.23250 XOF
100 DZD446.46500 XOF
250 DZD1116.16250 XOF
500 DZD2232.32500 XOF
1000 DZD4464.65000 XOF
2000 DZD8929.30000 XOF
5000 DZD22323.25000 XOF
10000 DZD44646.50000 XOF