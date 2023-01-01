CFA francs BCEAO to Djiboutian francs today

Convert XOF to DJF at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
297 djf

1.00000 XOF = 0.29737 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:23
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Djiboutian Franc
1 XOF0.29737 DJF
5 XOF1.48685 DJF
10 XOF2.97370 DJF
20 XOF5.94740 DJF
50 XOF14.86850 DJF
100 XOF29.73700 DJF
250 XOF74.34250 DJF
500 XOF148.68500 DJF
1000 XOF297.37000 DJF
2000 XOF594.74000 DJF
5000 XOF1486.85000 DJF
10000 XOF2973.70000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 DJF3.36282 XOF
5 DJF16.81410 XOF
10 DJF33.62820 XOF
20 DJF67.25640 XOF
50 DJF168.14100 XOF
100 DJF336.28200 XOF
250 DJF840.70500 XOF
500 DJF1681.41000 XOF
1000 DJF3362.82000 XOF
2000 DJF6725.64000 XOF
5000 DJF16814.10000 XOF
10000 DJF33628.20000 XOF