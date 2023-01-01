5 Djiboutian francs to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert DJF to XOF at the real exchange rate

5 djf
17 xof

1.00000 DJF = 3.37686 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:57
How to convert Djiboutian francs to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 DJF3.37686 XOF
5 DJF16.88430 XOF
10 DJF33.76860 XOF
20 DJF67.53720 XOF
50 DJF168.84300 XOF
100 DJF337.68600 XOF
250 DJF844.21500 XOF
500 DJF1688.43000 XOF
1000 DJF3376.86000 XOF
2000 DJF6753.72000 XOF
5000 DJF16884.30000 XOF
10000 DJF33768.60000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Djiboutian Franc
1 XOF0.29613 DJF
5 XOF1.48066 DJF
10 XOF2.96133 DJF
20 XOF5.92266 DJF
50 XOF14.80665 DJF
100 XOF29.61330 DJF
250 XOF74.03325 DJF
500 XOF148.06650 DJF
1000 XOF296.13300 DJF
2000 XOF592.26600 DJF
5000 XOF1480.66500 DJF
10000 XOF2961.33000 DJF