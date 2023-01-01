CFA francs BCEAO to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert XOF to BTN at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
139.18 btn

1.00000 XOF = 0.13918 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 XOF0.13918 BTN
5 XOF0.69588 BTN
10 XOF1.39176 BTN
20 XOF2.78352 BTN
50 XOF6.95880 BTN
100 XOF13.91760 BTN
250 XOF34.79400 BTN
500 XOF69.58800 BTN
1000 XOF139.17600 BTN
2000 XOF278.35200 BTN
5000 XOF695.88000 BTN
10000 XOF1391.76000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BTN7.18516 XOF
5 BTN35.92580 XOF
10 BTN71.85160 XOF
20 BTN143.70320 XOF
50 BTN359.25800 XOF
100 BTN718.51600 XOF
250 BTN1796.29000 XOF
500 BTN3592.58000 XOF
1000 BTN7185.16000 XOF
2000 BTN14370.32000 XOF
5000 BTN35925.80000 XOF
10000 BTN71851.60000 XOF