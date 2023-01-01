CFA francs BCEAO to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert XOF to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
184.97 bdt

1.00000 XOF = 0.18497 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:50
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Bangladeshi Taka
1 XOF0.18497 BDT
5 XOF0.92484 BDT
10 XOF1.84969 BDT
20 XOF3.69938 BDT
50 XOF9.24845 BDT
100 XOF18.49690 BDT
250 XOF46.24225 BDT
500 XOF92.48450 BDT
1000 XOF184.96900 BDT
2000 XOF369.93800 BDT
5000 XOF924.84500 BDT
10000 XOF1849.69000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BDT5.40632 XOF
5 BDT27.03160 XOF
10 BDT54.06320 XOF
20 BDT108.12640 XOF
50 BDT270.31600 XOF
100 BDT540.63200 XOF
250 BDT1351.58000 XOF
500 BDT2703.16000 XOF
1000 BDT5406.32000 XOF
2000 BDT10812.64000 XOF
5000 BDT27031.60000 XOF
10000 BDT54063.20000 XOF