50 Bangladeshi takas to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert BDT to XOF at the real exchange rate

50 bdt
256 xof

Tk1.000 BDT = CFA5.118 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:42
BDT to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.17625.2369
Low5.10395.1039
Average5.13385.1665
Change-0.69%-1.92%
View full history

1 BDT to XOF stats

The performance of BDT to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.1762 and a 30 day low of 5.1039. This means the 30 day average was 5.1338. The change for BDT to XOF was -0.69.

The performance of BDT to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.2369 and a 90 day low of 5.1039. This means the 90 day average was 5.1665. The change for BDT to XOF was -1.92.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.2670.78483.9571.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5270.85691.6691.4997.827
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6480.51555.1930.9034.712
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BDT5.11761 XOF
5 BDT25.58805 XOF
10 BDT51.17610 XOF
20 BDT102.35220 XOF
50 BDT255.88050 XOF
100 BDT511.76100 XOF
250 BDT1,279.40250 XOF
500 BDT2,558.80500 XOF
1000 BDT5,117.61000 XOF
2000 BDT10,235.22000 XOF
5000 BDT25,588.05000 XOF
10000 BDT51,176.10000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Bangladeshi Taka
1 XOF0.19540 BDT
5 XOF0.97702 BDT
10 XOF1.95404 BDT
20 XOF3.90808 BDT
50 XOF9.77020 BDT
100 XOF19.54040 BDT
250 XOF48.85100 BDT
500 XOF97.70200 BDT
1000 XOF195.40400 BDT
2000 XOF390.80800 BDT
5000 XOF977.02000 BDT
10000 XOF1,954.04000 BDT