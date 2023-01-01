Samoan talas to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert WST to MVR at the real exchange rate

1000 wst
5642.90 mvr

1.00000 WST = 5.64290 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:42
How to convert Samoan talas to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 WST5.64290 MVR
5 WST28.21450 MVR
10 WST56.42900 MVR
20 WST112.85800 MVR
50 WST282.14500 MVR
100 WST564.29000 MVR
250 WST1410.72500 MVR
500 WST2821.45000 MVR
1000 WST5642.90000 MVR
2000 WST11285.80000 MVR
5000 WST28214.50000 MVR
10000 WST56429.00000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Samoan Tala
1 MVR0.17721 WST
5 MVR0.88607 WST
10 MVR1.77214 WST
20 MVR3.54428 WST
50 MVR8.86070 WST
100 MVR17.72140 WST
250 MVR44.30350 WST
500 MVR88.60700 WST
1000 MVR177.21400 WST
2000 MVR354.42800 WST
5000 MVR886.07000 WST
10000 MVR1772.14000 WST