1 US dollar to South African rand

Convert USD to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1 usd
18.88 zar

1.00000 USD = 18.87530 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:50
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06391110.1148320.001051170.0007049320.0006143490.005489680.0131919
1 INR15.646711.796750.01644730.01102990.009612550.08589560.206409
1 JPY8.708370.55656210.009153950.006138920.005349980.04780620.11488
1 CAD951.32560.8002109.24310.6706190.5844455.2224712.5497

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / South African Rand
1 USD18.87530 ZAR
5 USD94.37650 ZAR
10 USD188.75300 ZAR
20 USD377.50600 ZAR
50 USD943.76500 ZAR
100 USD1887.53000 ZAR
250 USD4718.82500 ZAR
500 USD9437.65000 ZAR
1000 USD18875.30000 ZAR
2000 USD37750.60000 ZAR
5000 USD94376.50000 ZAR
10000 USD188753.00000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / US Dollar
1 ZAR0.05298 USD
5 ZAR0.26490 USD
10 ZAR0.52979 USD
20 ZAR1.05959 USD
50 ZAR2.64897 USD
100 ZAR5.29793 USD
250 ZAR13.24483 USD
500 ZAR26.48965 USD
1000 ZAR52.97930 USD
2000 ZAR105.95860 USD
5000 ZAR264.89650 USD
10000 ZAR529.79300 USD