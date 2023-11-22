20 US dollars to South African rand

Convert USD to ZAR at the real exchange rate

20 usd
377.54 zar

1.00000 USD = 18.87720 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:51
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06391110.1148240.00105120.0007048670.0006142990.005489680.0131919
1 INR15.646711.796630.01644790.01102890.009611780.08589560.206411
1 JPY8.708960.55659910.009154890.006138550.005349910.04780940.114888
1 CAD951.2960.798109.23110.6705330.5843775.2222812.5493

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / South African Rand
1 USD18.87720 ZAR
5 USD94.38600 ZAR
10 USD188.77200 ZAR
20 USD377.54400 ZAR
50 USD943.86000 ZAR
100 USD1887.72000 ZAR
250 USD4719.30000 ZAR
500 USD9438.60000 ZAR
1000 USD18877.20000 ZAR
2000 USD37754.40000 ZAR
5000 USD94386.00000 ZAR
10000 USD188772.00000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / US Dollar
1 ZAR0.05297 USD
5 ZAR0.26487 USD
10 ZAR0.52974 USD
20 ZAR1.05948 USD
50 ZAR2.64871 USD
100 ZAR5.29741 USD
250 ZAR13.24352 USD
500 ZAR26.48705 USD
1000 ZAR52.97410 USD
2000 ZAR105.94820 USD
5000 ZAR264.87050 USD
10000 ZAR529.74100 USD