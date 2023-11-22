10 US dollars to New Taiwan dollars

Convert USD to TWD at the real exchange rate

10 usd
316.40 twd

1.00000 USD = 31.64000 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:32
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87151.088590.68781.490861.663990.962618.7119
1 GBP1.1474511.24895104.0561.710621.909271.1045321.4701
1 USD0.91870.800673183.31451.369651.52870.8843517.1905
1 INR0.01102680.009610240.012002710.01643950.01834860.01061460.206333

How to convert US dollars to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 USD31.64000 TWD
5 USD158.20000 TWD
10 USD316.40000 TWD
20 USD632.80000 TWD
50 USD1582.00000 TWD
100 USD3164.00000 TWD
250 USD7910.00000 TWD
500 USD15820.00000 TWD
1000 USD31640.00000 TWD
2000 USD63280.00000 TWD
5000 USD158200.00000 TWD
10000 USD316400.00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / US Dollar
1 TWD0.03161 USD
5 TWD0.15803 USD
10 TWD0.31606 USD
20 TWD0.63211 USD
50 TWD1.58028 USD
100 TWD3.16056 USD
250 TWD7.90140 USD
500 TWD15.80280 USD
1000 TWD31.60560 USD
2000 TWD63.21120 USD
5000 TWD158.02800 USD
10000 TWD316.05600 USD