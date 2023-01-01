10 thousand US dollars to Moldovan leus

Convert USD to MDL at the real exchange rate

10,000 usd
176,950 mdl

1.00000 USD = 17.69500 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87231.086690.54151.493971.663760.962718.6743
1 GBP1.1463911.2457103.7991.712711.907361.1036321.4086
1 USD0.92030.802761183.32551.37491.531160.88617.186
1 INR0.01104470.009634040.012001110.01650040.01837560.0106330.206251

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Moldovan Leu
1 USD17.69500 MDL
5 USD88.47500 MDL
10 USD176.95000 MDL
20 USD353.90000 MDL
50 USD884.75000 MDL
100 USD1769.50000 MDL
250 USD4423.75000 MDL
500 USD8847.50000 MDL
1000 USD17695.00000 MDL
2000 USD35390.00000 MDL
5000 USD88475.00000 MDL
10000 USD176950.00000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / US Dollar
1 MDL0.05651 USD
5 MDL0.28257 USD
10 MDL0.56513 USD
20 MDL1.13026 USD
50 MDL2.82565 USD
100 MDL5.65131 USD
250 MDL14.12827 USD
500 MDL28.25655 USD
1000 MDL56.51310 USD
2000 MDL113.02620 USD
5000 MDL282.56550 USD
10000 MDL565.13100 USD