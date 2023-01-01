5 Moldovan leus to US dollars

Convert MDL to USD at the real exchange rate

5 mdl
0.28 usd

1.00000 MDL = 0.05615 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.79317918.82281.361451.5174583.3451.643391.3393
1 GBP1.26075123.73081.716451.91313105.0772.07191.68852
1 ZAR0.05312710.042139210.07232980.08061774.427870.08730820.0711531
1 CAD0.7345110.58259813.825611.1145861.21781.207080.983731

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / US Dollar
1 MDL0.05615 USD
5 MDL0.28074 USD
10 MDL0.56148 USD
20 MDL1.12296 USD
50 MDL2.80741 USD
100 MDL5.61482 USD
250 MDL14.03705 USD
500 MDL28.07410 USD
1000 MDL56.14820 USD
2000 MDL112.29640 USD
5000 MDL280.74100 USD
10000 MDL561.48200 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Moldovan Leu
1 USD17.81000 MDL
5 USD89.05000 MDL
10 USD178.10000 MDL
20 USD356.20000 MDL
50 USD890.50000 MDL
100 USD1781.00000 MDL
250 USD4452.50000 MDL
500 USD8905.00000 MDL
1000 USD17810.00000 MDL
2000 USD35620.00000 MDL
5000 USD89050.00000 MDL
10000 USD178100.00000 MDL