2000 US dollars to Bulgarian levs

Convert USD to BGN at the real exchange rate

2000 usd
3595.10 bgn

1.00000 USD = 1.79755 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:21
How to convert US dollars to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 USD1.79755 BGN
5 USD8.98775 BGN
10 USD17.97550 BGN
20 USD35.95100 BGN
50 USD89.87750 BGN
100 USD179.75500 BGN
250 USD449.38750 BGN
500 USD898.77500 BGN
1000 USD1797.55000 BGN
2000 USD3595.10000 BGN
5000 USD8987.75000 BGN
10000 USD17975.50000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / US Dollar
1 BGN0.55631 USD
5 BGN2.78156 USD
10 BGN5.56313 USD
20 BGN11.12626 USD
50 BGN27.81565 USD
100 BGN55.63130 USD
250 BGN139.07825 USD
500 BGN278.15650 USD
1000 BGN556.31300 USD
2000 BGN1112.62600 USD
5000 BGN2781.56500 USD
10000 BGN5563.13000 USD