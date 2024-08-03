2,000 US dollars to Bulgarian levs

Convert USD to BGN at the real exchange rate

2,000 usd
3,584.70 bgn

$1.000 USD = лв1.792 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
USD to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.81331.8311
Low1.78831.7883
Average1.80081.8091
Change-0.93%-1.37%
1 USD to BGN stats

The performance of USD to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8133 and a 30 day low of 1.7883. This means the 30 day average was 1.8008. The change for USD to BGN was -0.93.

The performance of USD to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8311 and a 90 day low of 1.7883. This means the 90 day average was 1.8091. The change for USD to BGN was -1.37.

How to convert US dollars to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 USD1.79235 BGN
5 USD8.96175 BGN
10 USD17.92350 BGN
20 USD35.84700 BGN
50 USD89.61750 BGN
100 USD179.23500 BGN
250 USD448.08750 BGN
500 USD896.17500 BGN
1000 USD1,792.35000 BGN
2000 USD3,584.70000 BGN
5000 USD8,961.75000 BGN
10000 USD17,923.50000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / US Dollar
1 BGN0.55793 USD
5 BGN2.78963 USD
10 BGN5.57927 USD
20 BGN11.15854 USD
50 BGN27.89635 USD
100 BGN55.79270 USD
250 BGN139.48175 USD
500 BGN278.96350 USD
1000 BGN557.92700 USD
2000 BGN1,115.85400 USD
5000 BGN2,789.63500 USD
10000 BGN5,579.27000 USD