US dollar to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Bulgarian levs is currently 1.792 today, reflecting a -0.061% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.524% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 1.814 on 01-08-2024 and a low of 1.791 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.557% decrease in value.