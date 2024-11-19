1 Bulgarian lev to US dollars

Convert BGN to USD at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = $0.5410 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:37
BGN to USD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

USD
1 BGN to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.55880.5722
Low0.53830.5383
Average0.54950.5602
Change-2.62%-5.13%
1 BGN to USD stats

The performance of BGN to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5588 and a 30 day low of 0.5383. This means the 30 day average was 0.5495. The change for BGN to USD was -2.62.

The performance of BGN to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5722 and a 90 day low of 0.5383. This means the 90 day average was 0.5602. The change for BGN to USD was -5.13.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9451.6941.3981.5331.3390.78918.064
1 EUR1.05811.7931.4791.6231.4170.83519.115
1 NZD0.590.55810.8250.9050.790.46610.664
1 CAD0.7150.6761.21211.0970.9570.56512.921

How to convert Bulgarian levs to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / US Dollar
1 BGN0.54097 USD
5 BGN2.70483 USD
10 BGN5.40965 USD
20 BGN10.81930 USD
50 BGN27.04825 USD
100 BGN54.09650 USD
250 BGN135.24125 USD
500 BGN270.48250 USD
1000 BGN540.96500 USD
2000 BGN1,081.93000 USD
5000 BGN2,704.82500 USD
10000 BGN5,409.65000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 USD1.84855 BGN
5 USD9.24275 BGN
10 USD18.48550 BGN
20 USD36.97100 BGN
50 USD92.42750 BGN
100 USD184.85500 BGN
250 USD462.13750 BGN
500 USD924.27500 BGN
1000 USD1,848.55000 BGN
2000 USD3,697.10000 BGN
5000 USD9,242.75000 BGN
10000 USD18,485.50000 BGN