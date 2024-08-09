2,000 Bulgarian levs to US dollars

Convert BGN to USD at the real exchange rate

2,000 bgn
1,116.51 usd

лв1.000 BGN = $0.5583 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:19
BGN to USD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.56000.5600
Low0.55150.5461
Average0.55630.5534
Change0.82%1.37%
1 BGN to USD stats

The performance of BGN to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5600 and a 30 day low of 0.5515. This means the 30 day average was 0.5563. The change for BGN to USD was 0.82.

The performance of BGN to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5600 and a 90 day low of 0.5461. This means the 90 day average was 0.5534. The change for BGN to USD was 1.37.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6661.3731.5211.3240.78418.32
1 EUR1.09211.8191.4991.6611.4450.85620.001
1 NZD0.60.5510.8240.9130.7940.4710.995
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.343

How to convert Bulgarian levs to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / US Dollar
1 BGN0.55825 USD
5 BGN2.79127 USD
10 BGN5.58254 USD
20 BGN11.16508 USD
50 BGN27.91270 USD
100 BGN55.82540 USD
250 BGN139.56350 USD
500 BGN279.12700 USD
1000 BGN558.25400 USD
2000 BGN1,116.50800 USD
5000 BGN2,791.27000 USD
10000 BGN5,582.54000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 USD1.79130 BGN
5 USD8.95650 BGN
10 USD17.91300 BGN
20 USD35.82600 BGN
50 USD89.56500 BGN
100 USD179.13000 BGN
250 USD447.82500 BGN
500 USD895.65000 BGN
1000 USD1,791.30000 BGN
2000 USD3,582.60000 BGN
5000 USD8,956.50000 BGN
10000 USD17,913.00000 BGN