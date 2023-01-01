5000 Tajikistani somonis to Russian rubles

Convert TJS to RUB at the real exchange rate

5,000 tjs
40,832.20 rub

1.00000 TJS = 8.16644 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tajikistani somonis

TJS to USD

TJS to EUR

TJS to GBP

TJS to INR

TJS to JPY

TJS to RUB

TJS to AUD

TJS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Russian Ruble
1 TJS8.16644 RUB
5 TJS40.83220 RUB
10 TJS81.66440 RUB
20 TJS163.32880 RUB
50 TJS408.32200 RUB
100 TJS816.64400 RUB
250 TJS2041.61000 RUB
500 TJS4083.22000 RUB
1000 TJS8166.44000 RUB
2000 TJS16332.88000 RUB
5000 TJS40832.20000 RUB
10000 TJS81664.40000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Tajikistani Somoni
1 RUB0.12245 TJS
5 RUB0.61226 TJS
10 RUB1.22452 TJS
20 RUB2.44904 TJS
50 RUB6.12260 TJS
100 RUB12.24520 TJS
250 RUB30.61300 TJS
500 RUB61.22600 TJS
1000 RUB122.45200 TJS
2000 RUB244.90400 TJS
5000 RUB612.26000 TJS
10000 RUB1224.52000 TJS