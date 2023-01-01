250 Thai bahts to Turkish liras

Convert THB to TRY at the real exchange rate

250 thb
204.32 try

1.00000 THB = 0.81727 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9141.363351.518950.79336783.34518.78281.33935
1 EUR1.094111.491641.661880.8680591.187820.55031.46538
1 CAD0.7334870.67040211.114130.58192561.132513.77690.982396
1 AUD0.658350.6017270.89756110.52231354.870212.36570.881761

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Turkish Lira
1 THB0.81727 TRY
5 THB4.08636 TRY
10 THB8.17271 TRY
20 THB16.34542 TRY
50 THB40.86355 TRY
100 THB81.72710 TRY
250 THB204.31775 TRY
500 THB408.63550 TRY
1000 THB817.27100 TRY
2000 THB1634.54200 TRY
5000 THB4086.35500 TRY
10000 THB8172.71000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Thai Baht
1 TRY1.22358 THB
5 TRY6.11790 THB
10 TRY12.23580 THB
20 TRY24.47160 THB
50 TRY61.17900 THB
100 TRY122.35800 THB
250 TRY305.89500 THB
500 TRY611.79000 THB
1000 TRY1223.58000 THB
2000 TRY2447.16000 THB
5000 TRY6117.90000 THB
10000 TRY12235.80000 THB