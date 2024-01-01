Thai bahts to Swiss francs today

Convert THB to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
24.76 chf

฿1.000 THB = SFr.0.02476 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:13
THB to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CHF
1 THB to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02510.0251
Low0.02400.0240
Average0.02480.0246
Change2.50%1.34%
1 THB to CHF stats

The performance of THB to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0251 and a 30 day low of 0.0240. This means the 30 day average was 0.0248. The change for THB to CHF was 2.50.

The performance of THB to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0251 and a 90 day low of 0.0240. This means the 90 day average was 0.0246. The change for THB to CHF was 1.34.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Swiss Franc
1 THB0.02476 CHF
5 THB0.12381 CHF
10 THB0.24762 CHF
20 THB0.49525 CHF
50 THB1.23812 CHF
100 THB2.47623 CHF
250 THB6.19058 CHF
500 THB12.38115 CHF
1000 THB24.76230 CHF
2000 THB49.52460 CHF
5000 THB123.81150 CHF
10000 THB247.62300 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Thai Baht
1 CHF40.38400 THB
5 CHF201.92000 THB
10 CHF403.84000 THB
20 CHF807.68000 THB
50 CHF2,019.20000 THB
100 CHF4,038.40000 THB
250 CHF10,096.00000 THB
500 CHF20,192.00000 THB
1000 CHF40,384.00000 THB
2000 CHF80,768.00000 THB
5000 CHF201,920.00000 THB
10000 CHF403,840.00000 THB