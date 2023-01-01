500 Thai bahts to Swiss francs

Convert THB to CHF at the real exchange rate

500 thb
12.50 chf

1.00000 THB = 0.02499 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9141.363351.518950.79336783.34518.78281.33935
1 EUR1.094111.491641.661880.8680591.187820.55031.46538
1 CAD0.7334870.67040211.114130.58192561.132513.77690.982396
1 AUD0.658350.6017270.89756110.52231354.870212.36570.881761

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Swiss Franc
1 THB0.02499 CHF
5 THB0.12495 CHF
10 THB0.24990 CHF
20 THB0.49980 CHF
50 THB1.24951 CHF
100 THB2.49901 CHF
250 THB6.24753 CHF
500 THB12.49505 CHF
1000 THB24.99010 CHF
2000 THB49.98020 CHF
5000 THB124.95050 CHF
10000 THB249.90100 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Thai Baht
1 CHF40.01590 THB
5 CHF200.07950 THB
10 CHF400.15900 THB
20 CHF800.31800 THB
50 CHF2000.79500 THB
100 CHF4001.59000 THB
250 CHF10003.97500 THB
500 CHF20007.95000 THB
1000 CHF40015.90000 THB
2000 CHF80031.80000 THB
5000 CHF200079.50000 THB
10000 CHF400159.00000 THB