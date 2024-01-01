Thai bahts to Bulgarian levs today

Convert THB to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
51.64 bgn

฿1.000 THB = лв0.05164 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:11
THB to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BGN
1 THB to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05200.0520
Low0.05030.0490
Average0.05120.0502
Change2.33%4.73%
1 THB to BGN stats

The performance of THB to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0520 and a 30 day low of 0.0503. This means the 30 day average was 0.0512. The change for THB to BGN was 2.33.

The performance of THB to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0520 and a 90 day low of 0.0490. This means the 90 day average was 0.0502. The change for THB to BGN was 4.73.

How to convert Thai bahts to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Bulgarian Lev
1 THB0.05164 BGN
5 THB0.25822 BGN
10 THB0.51644 BGN
20 THB1.03288 BGN
50 THB2.58219 BGN
100 THB5.16438 BGN
250 THB12.91095 BGN
500 THB25.82190 BGN
1000 THB51.64380 BGN
2000 THB103.28760 BGN
5000 THB258.21900 BGN
10000 THB516.43800 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Thai Baht
1 BGN19.36340 THB
5 BGN96.81700 THB
10 BGN193.63400 THB
20 BGN387.26800 THB
50 BGN968.17000 THB
100 BGN1,936.34000 THB
250 BGN4,840.85000 THB
500 BGN9,681.70000 THB
1000 BGN19,363.40000 THB
2000 BGN38,726.80000 THB
5000 BGN96,817.00000 THB
10000 BGN193,634.00000 THB