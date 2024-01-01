Thai bahts to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert THB to AZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
49.57 azn

฿1.000 THB = man.0.04957 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:09
THB to AZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AZN
1 THB to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05010.0501
Low0.04770.0459
Average0.04920.0475
Change3.19%6.22%
1 THB to AZN stats

The performance of THB to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0501 and a 30 day low of 0.0477. This means the 30 day average was 0.0492. The change for THB to AZN was 3.19.

The performance of THB to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0501 and a 90 day low of 0.0459. This means the 90 day average was 0.0475. The change for THB to AZN was 6.22.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Azerbaijani Manat
1 THB0.04957 AZN
5 THB0.24785 AZN
10 THB0.49570 AZN
20 THB0.99139 AZN
50 THB2.47849 AZN
100 THB4.95697 AZN
250 THB12.39243 AZN
500 THB24.78485 AZN
1000 THB49.56970 AZN
2000 THB99.13940 AZN
5000 THB247.84850 AZN
10000 THB495.69700 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Thai Baht
1 AZN20.17360 THB
5 AZN100.86800 THB
10 AZN201.73600 THB
20 AZN403.47200 THB
50 AZN1,008.68000 THB
100 AZN2,017.36000 THB
250 AZN5,043.40000 THB
500 AZN10,086.80000 THB
1000 AZN20,173.60000 THB
2000 AZN40,347.20000 THB
5000 AZN100,868.00000 THB
10000 AZN201,736.00000 THB