1 thousand Thai bahts to Azerbaijani manats

Convert THB to AZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
48.13 azn

1.00000 THB = 0.04813 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Azerbaijani Manat
1 THB0.04813 AZN
5 THB0.24066 AZN
10 THB0.48131 AZN
20 THB0.96263 AZN
50 THB2.40657 AZN
100 THB4.81314 AZN
250 THB12.03285 AZN
500 THB24.06570 AZN
1000 THB48.13140 AZN
2000 THB96.26280 AZN
5000 THB240.65700 AZN
10000 THB481.31400 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Thai Baht
1 AZN20.77650 THB
5 AZN103.88250 THB
10 AZN207.76500 THB
20 AZN415.53000 THB
50 AZN1038.82500 THB
100 AZN2077.65000 THB
250 AZN5194.12500 THB
500 AZN10388.25000 THB
1000 AZN20776.50000 THB
2000 AZN41553.00000 THB
5000 AZN103882.50000 THB
10000 AZN207765.00000 THB