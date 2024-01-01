Salvadoran colóns to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert SVC to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
4,680 uah

₡1.000 SVC = ₴4.680 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:34
SVC to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

UAH
1 SVC to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.69144.7086
Low4.64574.5714
Average4.67334.6483
Change0.24%2.37%
1 SVC to UAH stats

The performance of SVC to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.6914 and a 30 day low of 4.6457. This means the 30 day average was 4.6733. The change for SVC to UAH was 0.24.

The performance of SVC to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.7086 and a 90 day low of 4.5714. This means the 90 day average was 4.6483. The change for SVC to UAH was 2.37.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 SVC4.68000 UAH
5 SVC23.40000 UAH
10 SVC46.80000 UAH
20 SVC93.60000 UAH
50 SVC234.00000 UAH
100 SVC468.00000 UAH
250 SVC1,170.00000 UAH
500 SVC2,340.00000 UAH
1000 SVC4,680.00000 UAH
2000 SVC9,360.00000 UAH
5000 SVC23,400.00000 UAH
10000 SVC46,800.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Salvadoran Colón
1 UAH0.21368 SVC
5 UAH1.06838 SVC
10 UAH2.13675 SVC
20 UAH4.27350 SVC
50 UAH10.68375 SVC
100 UAH21.36750 SVC
250 UAH53.41875 SVC
500 UAH106.83750 SVC
1000 UAH213.67500 SVC
2000 UAH427.35000 SVC
5000 UAH1,068.37500 SVC
10000 UAH2,136.75000 SVC