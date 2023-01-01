1 Salvadoran colón to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert SVC to UAH at the real exchange rate

1 svc
4.11 uah

1.00000 SVC = 4.11431 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Salvadoran colón

SVC to EUR

SVC to USD

SVC to INR

SVC to AUD

SVC to GBP

SVC to SGD

SVC to ZAR

SVC to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 SVC4.11431 UAH
5 SVC20.57155 UAH
10 SVC41.14310 UAH
20 SVC82.28620 UAH
50 SVC205.71550 UAH
100 SVC411.43100 UAH
250 SVC1028.57750 UAH
500 SVC2057.15500 UAH
1000 SVC4114.31000 UAH
2000 SVC8228.62000 UAH
5000 SVC20571.55000 UAH
10000 SVC41143.10000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Salvadoran Colón
1 UAH0.24305 SVC
5 UAH1.21527 SVC
10 UAH2.43054 SVC
20 UAH4.86108 SVC
50 UAH12.15270 SVC
100 UAH24.30540 SVC
250 UAH60.76350 SVC
500 UAH121.52700 SVC
1000 UAH243.05400 SVC
2000 UAH486.10800 SVC
5000 UAH1215.27000 SVC
10000 UAH2430.54000 SVC