Salvadoran colóns to Turkish liras today

Convert SVC to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
3,886.49 try

₡1.000 SVC = TL3.886 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:34
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SVC to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TRY
1 SVC to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.90223.9022
Low3.81753.6903
Average3.86303.7889
Change1.81%5.32%
View full history

1 SVC to TRY stats

The performance of SVC to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.9022 and a 30 day low of 3.8175. This means the 30 day average was 3.8630. The change for SVC to TRY was 1.81.

The performance of SVC to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.9022 and a 90 day low of 3.6903. This means the 90 day average was 3.7889. The change for SVC to TRY was 5.32.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURUSDINRAUDGBPSGDZARNZD
1 EUR11.10592.7731.6490.8431.44519.8731.789
1 USD0.905183.9611.4920.7631.30817.9851.619
1 INR0.0110.01210.0180.0090.0160.2140.019
1 AUD0.6070.6756.27510.5110.87612.0541.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Salvadoran colón

SVC to EUR

SVC to USD

SVC to INR

SVC to AUD

SVC to GBP

SVC to SGD

SVC to ZAR

SVC to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Turkish Lira
1 SVC3.88649 TRY
5 SVC19.43245 TRY
10 SVC38.86490 TRY
20 SVC77.72980 TRY
50 SVC194.32450 TRY
100 SVC388.64900 TRY
250 SVC971.62250 TRY
500 SVC1,943.24500 TRY
1000 SVC3,886.49000 TRY
2000 SVC7,772.98000 TRY
5000 SVC19,432.45000 TRY
10000 SVC38,864.90000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Salvadoran Colón
1 TRY0.25730 SVC
5 TRY1.28651 SVC
10 TRY2.57301 SVC
20 TRY5.14602 SVC
50 TRY12.86505 SVC
100 TRY25.73010 SVC
250 TRY64.32525 SVC
500 TRY128.65050 SVC
1000 TRY257.30100 SVC
2000 TRY514.60200 SVC
5000 TRY1,286.50500 SVC
10000 TRY2,573.01000 SVC