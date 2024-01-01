Salvadoran colóns to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert SVC to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
497.60 myr

₡1.000 SVC = RM0.4976 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:26
SVC to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MYR
1 SVC to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.51380.5396
Low0.49260.4926
Average0.50220.5240
Change-1.64%-7.28%
1 SVC to MYR stats

The performance of SVC to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5138 and a 30 day low of 0.4926. This means the 30 day average was 0.5022. The change for SVC to MYR was -1.64.

The performance of SVC to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5396 and a 90 day low of 0.4926. This means the 90 day average was 0.5240. The change for SVC to MYR was -7.28.

Top currencies

 EURUSDINRAUDGBPSGDZARNZD
1 EUR11.10592.791.6510.8431.44419.8831.789
1 USD0.905183.9611.4940.7631.30717.9921.619
1 INR0.0110.01210.0180.0090.0160.2140.019
1 AUD0.6060.6756.21610.5110.87512.0461.084

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SVC0.49760 MYR
5 SVC2.48800 MYR
10 SVC4.97600 MYR
20 SVC9.95200 MYR
50 SVC24.88000 MYR
100 SVC49.76000 MYR
250 SVC124.40000 MYR
500 SVC248.80000 MYR
1000 SVC497.60000 MYR
2000 SVC995.20000 MYR
5000 SVC2,488.00000 MYR
10000 SVC4,976.00000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Salvadoran Colón
1 MYR2.00965 SVC
5 MYR10.04825 SVC
10 MYR20.09650 SVC
20 MYR40.19300 SVC
50 MYR100.48250 SVC
100 MYR200.96500 SVC
250 MYR502.41250 SVC
500 MYR1,004.82500 SVC
1000 MYR2,009.65000 SVC
2000 MYR4,019.30000 SVC
5000 MYR10,048.25000 SVC
10000 MYR20,096.50000 SVC