1 Salvadoran colón to Malaysian ringgits

Convert SVC to MYR at the real exchange rate

1 svc
0.54 myr

1.00000 SVC = 0.53508 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SVC0.53508 MYR
5 SVC2.67539 MYR
10 SVC5.35078 MYR
20 SVC10.70156 MYR
50 SVC26.75390 MYR
100 SVC53.50780 MYR
250 SVC133.76950 MYR
500 SVC267.53900 MYR
1000 SVC535.07800 MYR
2000 SVC1070.15600 MYR
5000 SVC2675.39000 MYR
10000 SVC5350.78000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Salvadoran Colón
1 MYR1.86889 SVC
5 MYR9.34445 SVC
10 MYR18.68890 SVC
20 MYR37.37780 SVC
50 MYR93.44450 SVC
100 MYR186.88900 SVC
250 MYR467.22250 SVC
500 MYR934.44500 SVC
1000 MYR1868.89000 SVC
2000 MYR3737.78000 SVC
5000 MYR9344.45000 SVC
10000 MYR18688.90000 SVC