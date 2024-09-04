Salvadoran colón to Malaysian ringgits exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Malaysian ringgits is currently 0.498 today, reflecting a -0.389% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.236% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Malaysian ringgits has fluctuated between a high of 0.501 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.493 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.417% increase in value.