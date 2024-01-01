Salvadoran colóns to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert SVC to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
34.919 kwd

₡1.000 SVC = ك0.03492 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:59
SVC to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

KWD
1 SVC to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03500.0351
Low0.03490.0349
Average0.03490.0350
Change-0.03%-0.29%
1 SVC to KWD stats

The performance of SVC to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0350 and a 30 day low of 0.0349. This means the 30 day average was 0.0349. The change for SVC to KWD was -0.03.

The performance of SVC to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0351 and a 90 day low of 0.0349. This means the 90 day average was 0.0350. The change for SVC to KWD was -0.29.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 SVC0.03492 KWD
5 SVC0.17459 KWD
10 SVC0.34919 KWD
20 SVC0.69838 KWD
50 SVC1.74595 KWD
100 SVC3.49189 KWD
250 SVC8.72973 KWD
500 SVC17.45945 KWD
1000 SVC34.91890 KWD
2000 SVC69.83780 KWD
5000 SVC174.59450 KWD
10000 SVC349.18900 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Salvadoran Colón
1 KWD28.63780 SVC
5 KWD143.18900 SVC
10 KWD286.37800 SVC
20 KWD572.75600 SVC
50 KWD1,431.89000 SVC
100 KWD2,863.78000 SVC
250 KWD7,159.45000 SVC
500 KWD14,318.90000 SVC
1000 KWD28,637.80000 SVC
2000 KWD57,275.60000 SVC
5000 KWD143,189.00000 SVC
10000 KWD286,378.00000 SVC