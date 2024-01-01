Saint Helena pounds to Qatari rials today

Convert SHP to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 shp
4,780.23 qar

£1.000 SHP = QR4.780 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:00
SHP to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

QAR
1 SHP to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.83164.8316
Low4.62464.6014
Average4.73574.6877
Change2.53%2.49%
View full history

1 SHP to QAR stats

The performance of SHP to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.8316 and a 30 day low of 4.6246. This means the 30 day average was 4.7357. The change for SHP to QAR was 2.53.

The performance of SHP to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.8316 and a 90 day low of 4.6014. This means the 90 day average was 4.6877. The change for SHP to QAR was 2.49.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7630.9051.491.30717.9691.3541.616
1 GBP1.31111.1871.9531.71423.5621.7762.12
1 EUR1.1050.84211.6461.44419.8511.4961.786
1 AUD0.6710.5120.60810.87712.0630.9091.085

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Qatari Rial
1 SHP4.78023 QAR
5 SHP23.90115 QAR
10 SHP47.80230 QAR
20 SHP95.60460 QAR
50 SHP239.01150 QAR
100 SHP478.02300 QAR
250 SHP1,195.05750 QAR
500 SHP2,390.11500 QAR
1000 SHP4,780.23000 QAR
2000 SHP9,560.46000 QAR
5000 SHP23,901.15000 QAR
10000 SHP47,802.30000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Saint Helena Pound
1 QAR0.20920 SHP
5 QAR1.04597 SHP
10 QAR2.09195 SHP
20 QAR4.18390 SHP
50 QAR10.45975 SHP
100 QAR20.91950 SHP
250 QAR52.29875 SHP
500 QAR104.59750 SHP
1000 QAR209.19500 SHP
2000 QAR418.39000 SHP
5000 QAR1,045.97500 SHP
10000 QAR2,091.95000 SHP