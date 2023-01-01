20 Saint Helena pounds to Qatari rials

Convert SHP to QAR at the real exchange rate

20 shp
91.82 qar

1.00000 SHP = 4.59122 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7933670.9141.518951.3393518.78281.363351.64271
1 GBP1.2604511.152011.914561.6881823.67481.718432.07055
1 EUR1.09410.8680511.661881.4653820.55031.491641.79729
1 AUD0.658350.5223130.60172710.88176112.36570.8975611.08148

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Qatari Rial
1 SHP4.59122 QAR
5 SHP22.95610 QAR
10 SHP45.91220 QAR
20 SHP91.82440 QAR
50 SHP229.56100 QAR
100 SHP459.12200 QAR
250 SHP1147.80500 QAR
500 SHP2295.61000 QAR
1000 SHP4591.22000 QAR
2000 SHP9182.44000 QAR
5000 SHP22956.10000 QAR
10000 SHP45912.20000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Saint Helena Pound
1 QAR0.21781 SHP
5 QAR1.08903 SHP
10 QAR2.17807 SHP
20 QAR4.35614 SHP
50 QAR10.89035 SHP
100 QAR21.78070 SHP
250 QAR54.45175 SHP
500 QAR108.90350 SHP
1000 QAR217.80700 SHP
2000 QAR435.61400 SHP
5000 QAR1089.03500 SHP
10000 QAR2178.07000 SHP