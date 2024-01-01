Saint Helena pounds to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert SHP to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 shp
400.661 kwd

£1.000 SHP = ك0.4007 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:52
SHP to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

KWD
1 SHP to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.40440.4044
Low0.38770.3872
Average0.39670.3933
Change2.52%2.20%
1 SHP to KWD stats

The performance of SHP to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4044 and a 30 day low of 0.3877. This means the 30 day average was 0.3967. The change for SHP to KWD was 2.52.

The performance of SHP to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4044 and a 90 day low of 0.3872. This means the 90 day average was 0.3933. The change for SHP to KWD was 2.20.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7630.9051.491.30717.9681.3541.616
1 GBP1.31111.1871.9541.71323.5641.7762.12
1 EUR1.1050.84311.6461.44419.8561.4971.786
1 AUD0.6710.5120.60710.87712.0610.9091.085

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 SHP0.40066 KWD
5 SHP2.00331 KWD
10 SHP4.00661 KWD
20 SHP8.01322 KWD
50 SHP20.03305 KWD
100 SHP40.06610 KWD
250 SHP100.16525 KWD
500 SHP200.33050 KWD
1000 SHP400.66100 KWD
2000 SHP801.32200 KWD
5000 SHP2,003.30500 KWD
10000 SHP4,006.61000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Saint Helena Pound
1 KWD2.49588 SHP
5 KWD12.47940 SHP
10 KWD24.95880 SHP
20 KWD49.91760 SHP
50 KWD124.79400 SHP
100 KWD249.58800 SHP
250 KWD623.97000 SHP
500 KWD1,247.94000 SHP
1000 KWD2,495.88000 SHP
2000 KWD4,991.76000 SHP
5000 KWD12,479.40000 SHP
10000 KWD24,958.80000 SHP