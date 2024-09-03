Saint Helena pound to Kuwaiti dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Kuwaiti dinars is currently 0.401 today, reflecting a -0.225% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.967% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Kuwaiti dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.405 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.400 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.218% decrease in value.