10 sek
10.28 nok

1.00000 SEK = 1.02827 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Norwegian Krone
1 SEK1.02827 NOK
5 SEK5.14135 NOK
10 SEK10.28270 NOK
20 SEK20.56540 NOK
50 SEK51.41350 NOK
100 SEK102.82700 NOK
250 SEK257.06750 NOK
500 SEK514.13500 NOK
1000 SEK1028.27000 NOK
2000 SEK2056.54000 NOK
5000 SEK5141.35000 NOK
10000 SEK10282.70000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Swedish Krona
1 NOK0.97251 SEK
5 NOK4.86255 SEK
10 NOK9.72510 SEK
20 NOK19.45020 SEK
50 NOK48.62550 SEK
100 NOK97.25100 SEK
250 NOK243.12750 SEK
500 NOK486.25500 SEK
1000 NOK972.51000 SEK
2000 NOK1945.02000 SEK
5000 NOK4862.55000 SEK
10000 NOK9725.10000 SEK