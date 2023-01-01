500 Seychellois rupees to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert SCR to LKR at the real exchange rate

500 scr
11,279.65 lkr

1.00000 SCR = 22.55930 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 SCR22.55930 LKR
5 SCR112.79650 LKR
10 SCR225.59300 LKR
20 SCR451.18600 LKR
50 SCR1127.96500 LKR
100 SCR2255.93000 LKR
250 SCR5639.82500 LKR
500 SCR11279.65000 LKR
1000 SCR22559.30000 LKR
2000 SCR45118.60000 LKR
5000 SCR112796.50000 LKR
10000 SCR225593.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Seychellois Rupee
1 LKR0.04433 SCR
5 LKR0.22164 SCR
10 LKR0.44328 SCR
20 LKR0.88655 SCR
50 LKR2.21638 SCR
100 LKR4.43276 SCR
250 LKR11.08190 SCR
500 LKR22.16380 SCR
1000 LKR44.32760 SCR
2000 LKR88.65520 SCR
5000 LKR221.63800 SCR
10000 LKR443.27600 SCR