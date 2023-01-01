100 Sri Lankan rupees to Seychellois rupees

Convert LKR to SCR at the real exchange rate

100 lkr
4.09 scr

1.00000 LKR = 0.04089 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:36
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Seychellois rupees

  1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  3

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to SCR rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Seychellois Rupee
1 LKR0.04089 SCR
5 LKR0.20444 SCR
10 LKR0.40889 SCR
20 LKR0.81778 SCR
50 LKR2.04444 SCR
100 LKR4.08888 SCR
250 LKR10.22220 SCR
500 LKR20.44440 SCR
1000 LKR40.88880 SCR
2000 LKR81.77760 SCR
5000 LKR204.44400 SCR
10000 LKR408.88800 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 SCR24.45660 LKR
5 SCR122.28300 LKR
10 SCR244.56600 LKR
20 SCR489.13200 LKR
50 SCR1222.83000 LKR
100 SCR2445.66000 LKR
250 SCR6114.15000 LKR
500 SCR12228.30000 LKR
1000 SCR24456.60000 LKR
2000 SCR48913.20000 LKR
5000 SCR122283.00000 LKR
10000 SCR244566.00000 LKR