1 Seychellois rupee to Czech korunas

Convert SCR to CZK at the real exchange rate

1 scr
1.65 czk

₨1.000 SCR = Kč1.653 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:49
SCR to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

CZK
1 SCR to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.73941.7564
Low1.54791.5479
Average1.63841.6571
Change6.76%0.17%
1 SCR to CZK stats

The performance of SCR to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7394 and a 30 day low of 1.5479. This means the 30 day average was 1.6384. The change for SCR to CZK was 6.76.

The performance of SCR to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7564 and a 90 day low of 1.5479. This means the 90 day average was 1.6571. The change for SCR to CZK was 0.17.

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Czech Republic Koruna
1 SCR1.65258 CZK
5 SCR8.26290 CZK
10 SCR16.52580 CZK
20 SCR33.05160 CZK
50 SCR82.62900 CZK
100 SCR165.25800 CZK
250 SCR413.14500 CZK
500 SCR826.29000 CZK
1000 SCR1,652.58000 CZK
2000 SCR3,305.16000 CZK
5000 SCR8,262.90000 CZK
10000 SCR16,525.80000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Seychellois Rupee
1 CZK0.60512 SCR
5 CZK3.02558 SCR
10 CZK6.05115 SCR
20 CZK12.10230 SCR
50 CZK30.25575 SCR
100 CZK60.51150 SCR
250 CZK151.27875 SCR
500 CZK302.55750 SCR
1000 CZK605.11500 SCR
2000 CZK1,210.23000 SCR
5000 CZK3,025.57500 SCR
10000 CZK6,051.15000 SCR